TENER, Barbara

BARBARA ALICE (BARNHART) TENER, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Hearth & Home, El Camino, on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022. She was born in Springfield, on August 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Forrest and Bonnie (Brines) Barnhart. Barb worked as a secretary at Lazarus and Vernay Laboratories. She was always helping others and loved attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb took great pride in her flowers beds and loved to decorate for special events and holidays. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and made the best pie curst ever. She had many friends and spent hours playing cards and games at the cabin with the card club group. Barb is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lowell D. Tener; sons, Kevin (Eileen) Tener of Springfield and Mark (Ann) Tener of Fountain Hills, AZ; three grandchildren, Jason (Shauna) Tener of Springfield, Adam (Meagan) Tener of Sunbury, Ohio, and Matthew (Jennifer Bell) Tener of Fountain Hills, AZ; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aiden, Emma, Mallory, Austin, and Brent. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Hearth & Home and Hospice of Springfield for the care which they provided. A private remembrance will be observed by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Husted Fire Department, 6215 Springfield Xenia Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



