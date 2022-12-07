TEMPLETON,



Joe "Big City"



Age 48 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Joe was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 21, 1974, to Cathy (Moore) Templeton and the late Ronnie Templeton. He graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1992. He was an electrician at Duke Realty for many years before pursuing a career as a local barber. Joe was a member of the Monkey Mutual Aide Society, which he enjoyed tremendously. Joe had a huge heart of gold and never met a stranger. When he wasn't at the barber shop, he enjoyed camping and boating, cooking, and following sports. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Duke. Joe will be dearly missed by his family, which includes his mother, sisters, grandmother, aunts, uncles and his girlfriend, Kim Bussell, as well as many friends that he considered family that are too numerous to list by name. He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Jen Heller Templeton. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local charity – That's what Big City would want. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

