Tehan, Sean R.



Tehan, Sean R., 53, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. Sean was born September 23, 1970 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John and Connie (Shaffer) Tehan. Sean graduated from Southeaster High School and Wright State University, and worked at Gordon Foods for 26 years. He enjoyed taking cruises, spending time at the beach in Florida, and spending time at his home on Norris Lake. More than anything, Sean loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Sean is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Robin (Zettel) Tehan; two children, Austin and Katie; one brother, Todd (Kelly) Tehan; aunts and uncles, Tom (Vicki) Tehan, Joe Tehan and Susie (Rick) Barker; close friends, Rob Wilder, Randy Morrison and Jamie May; and numerous other friends and family members. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Jim Tehan. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the The Ohio State University James Cancer Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com