Whisler, Ted



Ted Whisler, loving husband to the late Pennie Whisler, devoted father, cherished grandfather, brother and a dedicated educator, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 78. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. A service honoring Ted's life and faith will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Saturday with Rev. Dr. Mike Stine officiating. An additional hour of calling will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. For Ted's full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com



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