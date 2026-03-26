Ted Thompson

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Obituaries
19 hours ago
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Thompson, Ted J.

Ted J. Thompson, age 88, passed away on March 24, 2026.

Visitation will be 10-11 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Madison Township, OH. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.

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Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ohio/middletown/breitenbach-anderson-funeral-home/8451

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