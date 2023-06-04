Teager, Raetta C.



Raetta C. Teager, age 85, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born January 24, 1938 in Tollesboro, KY, the daughter Thomas and Edith (Harrison) Craycraft.







In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, William Teager; daughter, Lynda Teager Wesley, Daughter-in-law Lea Teager, and grandchild, Justin (aka Ammy Kythera) Teager.



Raetta is survived by her children, Bill, David (Stephen), Glen (Anne), Gwen McCartt (Andrew); grandchildren: Katie, Katlyn, Molly Feeney (Ryan), Cassidy, Sean McCartt; great-grandson, Liam Feeney; brother Bob (Judy) Craycraft, sister Connie Bondelid; and many dear nieces and nephews.



Raetta was more than a homemaker, as her home was open to so many over the years, and her "family" extended well beyond blood lines. Her passion in life was to take care of others, and she lived this passion to the fullest. She loved her time visiting with friends and family and was always in the middle of the action. Raetta was a gifted singer, master gardener, quilter, floral arranger, talented seamstress, an avid bridge player, and a phenomenal cook. Above all, she was a beloved wife, mother, Mamaw, sister, aunt and friend. Whether you met her briefly or were blessed to have had a long relationship with her, you never forgot being in her presence. Raetta was an active member of First Baptist church for over 45 years, and for her entire life she broadcast the light of her Savior to all whose lives she touched.



Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Middletown with a Memorial Service starting at 11:30 AM with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave, Middletown, Ohio, 45042. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

