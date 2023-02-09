TAYLOR, Thomas O. "Tucker"



Age 80, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He had worked for many years at Estridge Grocery, Kluener Packing Company and retired from Morning Fresh Superior Foods as a meat salesman. Tom also owned and operated Taylor Made Photography. He was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge #13, F. & A.M. in Dayton and was a past member of the Northmont Optimist Club. Tom loved spending time with his family and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and drinking a beer. He always had a nice word to say about everyone. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Doris (Estridge) Taylor, daughters: Catherine (Dave) Wimer, Jennifer (Mike) Henne, grandchildren: Amanda (Matt), Rebecca, Matthew (Clare), Nicholas, Thomas (Kayla), Theresa, great-grandchildren: Scarlett and Nolan, siblings: Ron Schulze, Joyce (Mac) McMillon, Carol (Jerry) Heston, John Taylor, Jim Taylor, Patty Taylor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Taylor and Peggy Schulze. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Guillain Barre' Foundation. To view the service for Tom and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



