Taylor, Samuel James "Sam"



Samuel James Taylor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota died unexpectedly on Friday, July 21, 2023. Born in Greensboro, NC on September 19, 1986, he grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield North High School in 2004 and attended Wittenberg University. A gifted musician and talented artist who cared deeply for his friends and family, he is survived by his parents, Mechelle B. and Thomas T. Taylor; his sisters, Sarah E. Taylor of Vermilion, OH and Erin T. Bodenstab of Stow, OH; his brother-in-law, Eric Bodenstab and niece, Althea, also of Stow; his great-aunt Leonora Montgomery of Houston, TX; his great-aunt and great-uncle Nancy and Morris Templeton of Simpsonville, SC; his aunts and uncles, Steve and Joanne Bostick and Debbie Smith of Greensboro, NC, Donald and Jeanne Bostick of Chickamauga, GA, Diana Ryan of Houston TX, Leah Coker of Palm Coast, Fl; his girlfriend, Libby Warner of White Bear Lake, MN, and numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Toni Bostick and Ralph and Ruth Taylor, all of Greensboro, NC.



A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Springfield, OH, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., with interment of ashes at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC, at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com