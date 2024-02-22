Taylor, Rosalie

Taylor (Izor), Rosalie



Rosalie Taylor, age 85, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024. She was born in Farmersville, Ohio on March 4, 1938 to the late Ora E. and Marie C. Izor (Palmer). On December 28, 1956 Rosalie married the love of her life, Edward Taylor. She was Edward's right hand and loved doing everything together including bow hunting, car racing, and going to car shows. Family was very important to her as she care for her family as a stay at home Mom. Rosalie loved to crochet and was a big fan of Elvis. During family get togethers Rosalie was the life of the party, she made friends everywhere, and never knew a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 45 years, Edward Taylor; grandson, Craig Howard; sister, Betty Breeding; and brothers, Robert, Donald, Marvin, and James Izor. Rosalie is survived by daughter, Barbara (John) Monk; son, Tim (Todd A. Meyer) Taylor; grandchildren, Joey (Julie) Howard, Chris (Mandy) Howard, Mark Monk, and Matt (Jodi) Monk; great grandchildren, Kamryn McCarty, Rease Howard, Hailey Howard, Kamille Monk, Cayden Monk, Riley Howard, Mya Howard, Gavin Monk, Drake Howard, Raegan Monk, Jenna Howard, and Trey Howard; sister in law, Ethelda Izor; as well and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the kind and caring staff of Hillspring Nursing Home, Hospice of Dayton, as well as her staff and neighbors at the Meadow Crossing Senior Community in Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rosalie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459 and/or Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Rd.,



Dayton, OH 45459. A visitation for Rosalie will be held Friday, February 23, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes Springboro, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066, followed by a funeral at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



