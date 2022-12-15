TAYLOR, Richard W.



90, of Dayton, passed away on December 7, 2022. Dick was an avid sports follower and competitor, who could always be found on the golf course after retiring from Morgan Stanley, where he was a Sr. Financial Advisor. He graduated from The Lawrenceville School and Ohio Wesleyan University. The U.S. Air Force pilot was a longtime member of Moraine Country Club. Dick is preceded in death by his parents Burt and Thelma and loving wife Jeanne. He's missed by children Rick (Julie) Sallie (Bill), grandchildren Sam, Chance, Trent, and sister Lani. Service is private. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

