Taylor, Nola

Taylor (Holland), Nola



Nola Gaye (nee Holland) Taylor, 86, of Stamford, Connecticut died in Dallas, Texas on January 14, 2023. Known for her gracious hosting and impeccable wardrobe, Nola will be remembered as a sincere, generous friend able to keep a secret. Internment of ashes in the Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023 coordinated by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a historical location of personal choice.

