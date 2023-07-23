X

Taylor, Joseph

Joseph E. Taylor, Age 84 formerly of Dayton OH, passed away Thurs, July 6, 2023 in Charlotte NC. Funeral service will be held on Thurs, July 27, 2023, 6:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. There will be a public viewing at the church beginning as 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The family will receive relatives & friends Thursday at 5:00 pm. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. The service can be viewed on the Greater Allen AME Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterAllenAMEChurchDaytonOH. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:00 am. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

