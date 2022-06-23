TAYLOR-DEALTO, Jenifer F.



Age 41, of Waxhaw, NC, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Jenifer was a School Psychologist for Wayne High School and Ft. Mill, S.C. Public Schools. She is survived by her fiancée, Brent Meyers; parents, Daryl and



Susan Taylor of Huber Heights; daughter, Paige Taylor of



Huber Heights; son, William Minna of NC; brother, Andrew C. Taylor of Huber Heights; granddaughter, Aleah Taylor; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Brian Underwood officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org in Jenifer's memory.

