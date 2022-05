In Loving Memory Of



Cecil W. Taylor



8/20/1937 - 5/24/2017



A million times I needed you,



a million tears I cried, if love



alone could have saved you,



you never would have died.



In life I loved you dearly,



in death I love you still.



For in my heart you hold a



place, the world can never



fill. It broke my heart to lose



iyou, but you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, the day God took you home.



Love without end, Carol Sue