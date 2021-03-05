TAULBEE,



Philip "Preston"



56 years old, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born March 26, 1964, in Middletown, Ohio, to Philip E. Taulbee and Bonita A. (Montgomery) Taulbee. Philip was employed at Kohl's Distribution Center as an Inventory specialist for the last 5 years. He was a member of the Valley Pool League. He loved to help any person in need. He was always kind and generous. He leaves behind his mother; daughter, Maria Taulbee; son, Jackson Taulbee; brother, Paul (Shara) Taulbee; sister, Lisa (Joe) Little; nieces, Kierston Hall, Kay-lee Hall; nephews, Jacob and Dustin Roberts, Kamron Wagers; former wife of 25 years, Barbara Taulbee; numerous friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father.



Visitation will be Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

