Tatom, John W. Jr.



John W. Tatom Jr., age 71, of Tipp City, passed away on November 5, 2024. He was born on July 15, 1953 to the late Ruthanna & John W. Tatom Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Holmes (Tatom). His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 48 years, Pam Tatom; his children: Jason Tatom and Erin (Tony) Ehrhart; his grandsons he lovingly called "his boys,: Ethan & Evan Ehrhart; his nephew, Benjamin (Brittany) Holmes; his cousin, Patty (Earl) Brewer; and many more family and friends. He was a 1971 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. In his younger years, he was a very good golfer, and he also enjoyed bowling. He worked over 30 years for the City of Dayton in various positions, earning multiple service and recognition rewards before retiring as an electrician within the Dept. of Public Works/Property Management. John liked going fishing, but he really enjoyed traveling, especially out west. He wasn't a complicated person, so his favorite outfit was a pocket t-shirt, jeans and sneakers. He was also quiet man, but when he spoke, everyone listened. John was very generous and loving. He was also very selfless, always putting others first. He could also be a prankster, and enjoyed sharing laughter with everyone. Most of all, he was a man of his word. If he promised you a rainbow, one would always appear. His presence, his love and his rainbow promises will be deeply missed. No services will be held. A private internment will take place at a later date. To share a memory of John or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



