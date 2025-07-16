Tate, Elizabeth

Tate (Swigart), Elizabeth Laura "Tommy"



Elizabeth Laura Tate, lovingly known as Tommy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born to Rolla and Mable Swigart, Tommy was born in Dayton, Ohio. In September of 1943, she married the love of her life, John Matthew Tate. Together, they built a beautiful life on their family farm in South Charleston, Ohio, where they raised their three daughters: Linda Swensen, Becky Boysel, and the late Shirley Thomas. Tommy and Johnny were longtime members of the South Charleston United Methodist Church where Tommy faithfully taught Sunday School for many years. They were also proud members of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Tommy was always happy to share her love story with those she encountered-- her marriage to Johnny was unique, inspiring, and the greatest joy of her life. Tommy was a woman of many talents and interests. She found joy in baking, playing the piano, sewing, reading, working on puzzles, painting, and gardening. Her quiet strength, creativity, and devotion to her family and faith left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Tate; daughter, Shirley (Rosen) Thomas, sons-in-law, Don Swensen and Woodrow Boysel Jr., grandson, Eric Swensen, sister, Louise Evans, brother, Robert Swigart, and parents, Rolla and Mable (Alderman) Swigart. Tommy is survived by her daughters, Linda Swensen and Becky Boysel (Bill Brock); her grandchildren: Andrea (Mark) Toops, Amy (Jim) Holland, Craig (Lizette) Swensen, Kirk (Heather) Swensen, Jim (Jaime) Boysel, Emily (Larry) Schaffer, Billy (Kara) Thomas, and Caleb (Kayleigh) Thomas, as well as many great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will carry on her legacy with love. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 18, from 10:00-12:00 PM, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM officiated by Pastor Ben Webster, all at the South Charleston United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church, in honor of Tommy's deep faith and commitment to her community. Arrangements entrusted to the Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tommy's loving caregivers; Debbie, Sue, Dana, and Malloree.





