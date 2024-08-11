Tarquinio, Josephine M.



TARQUINIO, Josephine M., age 97, of Chesapeake, Virginia, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Josephine was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Huber Heights Senior Citizens, Knights of Columbus Huber Heights Auxiliary, and a longtime volunteer at Children's Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Thomas; son, Michael; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Josephine is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Nancy & John Sweeney of VA, Mary Ann & Tom Kosina of TX; sons & daughters-in-law, Charles & Bonnie of Dayton, Thomas Jr. & Shannon of FL; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



