Tarbutton, Melissa

Melissa "Missy" A. Tarbutton, 59, of Springfield, Ohio passed away June 26, 2024, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born October 4, 1964 in Springfield, to Richard Tarbutton, Sr. and Carol (Tincher) Tarbutton. Missy was happiest when around her family, especially her grandkids. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Jessica) Chaney, Brad (Brandy) Chaney, her siblings, Richard Tarbutton, Jr., Pamela Sue Tarbutton, Anthony Tarbutton, Jack Tarbutton, and grandkids, Bradley, Jr. and Brooklyn. Missy was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 1:30PM with Rev. Russell Andrews, Jr. officiating. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12:30PM. Condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com

