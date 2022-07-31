TARANTINE,



Danny Lamar



Age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

