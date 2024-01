Tanner, Quincy D



Quincy D. Tanner, 54 of Centerville, Ohio, went to sleep in death on December 28, 2023.



Quincy was an auctioneer and loved selling everything. He also had a love for food. He will be dearly missed by all.Services will be held on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 - 2 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1530 N. James H. McGee Blvd Dayton, Ohio. Zoom tie in is available as well.



Meeting ID: 910 2624 5586



Passcode: Westwood



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com