Tangeman, Theresa



Theresa Tangeman, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025. Born on August 16, 1957, Theresa lived a life filled with laughter, cherished moments, and a devoted connection to her family and friends. She attended Meadowdale High School and graduated from Belmont High School. Her lively spirit endeared her to many, and her presence will be profoundly missed. As a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Theresa enjoyed sharing her passion for baseball. She treasured spending quality time with her nephews. Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Carrie and Ginni (Lonnie); brother-in-law, Rick; and step-mother, Frances. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will continue to honor her memory. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; mother, Carmela; and sister, Vickie. These family members welcomed her into their arms, and she will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Astoria Heath and Rehab for their love, patience, and care for Theresa. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 22 2025 at Valley View Memorial Gardens (170 N. Valley Rd. Xenia, OH 45385).



