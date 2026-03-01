Tammy Mistyurik-Zornes

Mistyurik-Zornes, Tammy Lee



Tammy Lee Mistyurik-Zornes was born on December 15, 1963, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She passed away February 20, 2026, in Miamisburg, Ohio. She leaves behind her loving husband, James Zornes, and her son, Tony Buben, who is married to Ashley Buben. Tammy cherished her grandchildren, Curtis, Aria, and Hunter Buben. She is also survived by her father, Jerry Mistyurik, and her brother, Johann Mistyurik. Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Mistyurik. Tammy had a dedicated career at South Community Behavior Health and was committed to studying mental health at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University. She will be remembered for her compassion, dedication to helping others, and her musical talents. Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Monday, March 2, 2026 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. Dayton, Ohio 45424. Funeral service will be officiated at 1:30 pm following visitation, same location. Tammy will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com