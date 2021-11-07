TALLEY, Muriel Ann



"Nana"



81, of Venice, FL, and Indian Lake, OH; formerly of Springfield, OH, died on October 29, 2021, at her home in Venice, FL, following years of battling her COPD. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Talley (2012) and grandson, Clay Jones (2012). She is survived by her loving family, including, daughter, Luann Jones (Mike); sons: Shawn (Leslie), Trevor (Danyell), and Tracy Talley. Grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Wichner, Paige (Kyle)



Kirby, Tyler (Darcy) Jones, Nick (Helen) Talley, Emma Talley (Alex), Zachary Brown, AJ Baird, and Candace Cioffi; sisters: Virginia Berg, and Erma Hauglie, and brother, Jerry Anderson. Nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, greatnieces, and nephews.



Muriel was born on May 5th, 1940, to Virgil and Lillian Anderson and grew up in North Dakota. She married Lavern in 1960, and in 1965 moved to Franklin, Ohio. Her family then moved to Springfield, Ohio, where she raised her family and worked for Covenant Presbyterian Church for 9 years as a



secretary and for Benjamin Steel in Springfield before retiring. Muriel and Vern spent many years wintering in Florida, and summering with grandkids in Ohio. She really enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family in both places. Muriel continued to live between Indian Lake, Ohio, and



Venice, Florida. She was extremely proud of her four children and all her grandkids. Muriel never knew a stranger and had many special friends.



A memorial service in Springfield, OH, will be held at the Elks Lodge #51, on November 13th, from 4-7pm.

