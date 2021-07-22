TALLEY, Cynthia J.



Age 72 of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Cynthia was born on September 5, 1948, to the late Walter and



Barbara Ketron in Richmond, Indiana.



Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dan and daughter Stefani. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

