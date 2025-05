Talley (Barnett), Barbara O'Neal



Barbara O'Neal Talley, age 94, passed away on May 10, 2025. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 1:30 PM at Tobias Funeral Home (3970 Dayton Xenia Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432). Burial to follow at West Memory Gardens.



