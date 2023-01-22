TALKINGTON, Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann "Judy" Talkington, age 82, of Dayton, passed away on January 14, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 2, 1940, the daughter of the late Marguerite Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Page Talkington; mother, Marguerite Thompson; and three sisters, Norma Frederick, Sharon Smith and Vera Gemmaka. Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Michael Talkington, Roger Talkington and Scott (Kim) Talkington and Margo Seyfang; ten grandchildren, Chrissie Shuler, Matthew (Mendi) Talkington, Heather (Aaron) Drake, Michael Talkington, Elly Talkington, Scott Talkington II, Caleb Talkington, Ian Talkington, Korine Talkington and Oren Talkington; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Shuler, Grant Talkington, Ellie Talkington, Tripp Talkington and Stetson Drake; additional family members, Beverly, Jane, Jim and Brenda, Brenice, Pat and Debbie; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a wonderful homemaker and was later employed at Northwestern Mutual. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, horse shows and loved her animals. She was a wonderful caring mother, loved people, and loved to reminisce about her family. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Judy with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

