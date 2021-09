TALBOTT, Terry Lee



Age 51 of Dayton, departed this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, after a lengthy



illness. He is survived by his mother, two sons, four granddaughters, two sisters and three brothers. Services will be September 7, 2021, at Ethan Temple, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Viewing is from 11-12 with services to follow. Interment at Woodland and Mask are



required for services.



