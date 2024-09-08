Talbott, Jennings Randolph "Randy"



Jennings Randolph Talbott, affectionately known as Randy, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2024, at the age of 86. Born on February 6, 1938, in Elkins, West Virginia, Randy lived a life filled with adventure, service, and unwavering kindness.



A proud Navy veteran, Randy served his country with honor. He later pursued his passion for engineering, graduating from Wright State University. His dedication to his career led to a successful 30-year tenure as a Civil Servant in the US Air Force.



Randy's greatest joy was sharing life's adventures with his beloved wife, Carolyn (predeceased). Together, they embarked on countless voyages, with sailing around Rocky Fork Lake in Hillsboro, OH being the absolute favorite. Randy's kindness and unrelenting desire to help others made him a cherished friend and neighbor to many.



Randy is survived by his brother, Jim Talbott; his daughters, Terri (RJ) Giannone and Julie (Jeff) Grawe; his stepdaughter, Jenny (Peter) Kavourus; as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th from noon  2 PM followed by a service at 2 PM at Tobias Funeral Home (5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.



