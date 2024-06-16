Tackett, Martha E



The loving spitfire Martha E. (Hagerman) Tackett, age 76, passed from this earth Tuesday June 11, 2024 after a courageous 11 month battle with cancer. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio the youngest daughter of Gordon Nichles and Helen Caroline (Haffner) Hagerman she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Stoneking, Alma Bloomfield, Patsy Skaggs, Helen Adams, Bonnie Hollis, and brothers, Gordon, Robert, David, and Nicky Hagerman. Martha (Mart or Marty to friends and family) was an ardent Cincinnati Reds fan as well as an avid "Everybody Loves Raymond," "and "Big Bang Theory" viewer but she also loved a good gritty true crime drama such as "20/20," or "Dateline." She was a lover of bright colors, cinnamon bears, sunshines, angels, and Wrigley Spearmint chewing gum. She loved to sing, dance, and listen to all variety of music but had a special love for Adele. Paul was her favorite Beatle. Martha was a former attendee of the East High Street Church of Christ and an aide at South Vienna Elementary and Middle school. She was an active member of the Clark County Democratic Party as well as a charitable bike-a-thon organizer for St. Jude and a volunteer with Project Woman. She loved her dogs Blue and Patsy immensely and was a devoted wife and mother. She was her childrens' biggest cheerleader and rarely missed a ball game, concert, or karate match. Her high school sweetheart and husband of nearly 56 years, Roger, and her children Cheley and Roger Jr. & daughter-in-law Sally, survive to carry her love and light forward. She was loved beyond measure and will be missed terribly. A public graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 19 at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502 at 11am. Attendees are invited to join the family in incorporating the color red into your attire as a nod to Martha's love for the Cincinnati Reds.



A public celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at O'Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Onlines expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





