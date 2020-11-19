TACKETT, Erma Marie



Erma Marie Tackett, age 85, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at SpringMeade Health Center. She retired from her position as a surgical technician at Miami Valley Hospital after 15 years. Erma was a member of Miami Valley Bible Church for over 30 years. She loved to



crochet & knit, shine her motherly love amongst everyone she knew, and most importantly spend time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Buster D. Tackett; children, Steven L. (Stephanie) Tackett, Joyce E. Tackett,



Robert E. (Laurie) Tackett, Larry W. (Heather) Tackett; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Tackett, Jessica (Daniel)



Pollock, Jason (Aleaha) Tackett; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Autumn; sister, Jeannie Judy; brother, Bill Whittington; special caregivers, Carol & Joyce; friendly neighbor for over 45 years, Judy Lane; along with numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel D. (Kramer) and Alfred E. Whittington; brothers, Don, Dave, Mike; sisters, Margie, & Patty. A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Due to COVID, the family requests that you maintain social distance and wear a face mask. Erma's funeral services will be held privately with her son, Pastor Steven Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

