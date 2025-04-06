Tabor, Jennifer Lynn



TABOR, Jennifer Lynn, age 65, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Jennifer was an administrative assistant for FedEx for over 25 years.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Barry J.; parents, Vernon & Martha Berger; sister, Melonie Osterheldt and brother, Thomas Berger. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Jessie C. Tabor; sister & brother-in-law, Mary & Larry Haney; brother & sister-in-law, Richard & Marianne Berger; sister-in-law, Martha Berger; granddaughter, Jayana McClendon and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service 6:00 PM Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM Wednesday until service time.



