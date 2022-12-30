TABB, John Duane



John Duane Tabb, August 24, 1936 – December 25, 2022, residing in Springboro, Ohio, passed away at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio. John was born in Hayden, Colorado, to the late Glenn and Pauline (Purcell) Tabb. Duane was 86.



John married Patricia "Patty" (Turner) in 1963.



John's parents, his brother, Dr. Roger Tabb, preceded him in death.



John graduated from Colorado State University in 1959 and was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. John joined the Army from 1959 – 1962 and was stationed at Camp Roberts, California. In 1963 John took a job with the Bureau of Land Management in Denver, Colorado, then moved to the Santa Fe, New Mexico, office in 1965.



He had a daughter Brenda and son Jeff before moving to the BLM HQ in Washington, in 1969, settling in Centerville, Virginia, having another son, Scott and staying in Centerville, Virginia for his retirement from the BLM in 1996 and until moving to Springboro, Ohio, in 2005 to be closer to his son, Scott, daughter Brenda, and his two grandkids, Kelsey and Josh Hall. John was active in his Church serving as a trustee for a number of years.



John is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Brenda Smiddie; sons, Jeff, and Scott Tabb; sister, Glenda (Albert) Camilletti; sister in law, Sandra Tabb of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter, Kelsey Timpone, Sara Garrison, and Megan Smiddie; grandsons Joshua Hall, and Kyle Smiddie.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



