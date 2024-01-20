Szima, George William



George William Szima, 73, of Troy, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024. He was born May 29, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late George & Virginia (Baab) Szima. George was a lifelong member of the North Dayton Anglers & Gun Club and League of Ohio Sportsmen. He was formally recognized for 25 years of service proudly volunteering his time maintaining the North Dayton Anglers "Farm" grounds in Tipp City. Other passions of his included Deer Camp with the Front Stuffers, custom making wood lanterns for family and friends and always being available with a helping hand. His infectious laugh and ornery spirit will be greatly missed. George is survived by his daughters, Renee Thuma, and Angela Hicks; six grandchildren, Nathan, Corey, Darrell Jr., Brandon, Calista, Dalton; a great-grandson, Trenton; sister, Deborah Szima; and lifelong friend Gary Baker, along with other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Lydiann (Theone) Szima; son, George W. Szima Jr., and grandson, Ryan Thuma. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice of Dayton. Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle on January 29, 2024, at 11 am. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com