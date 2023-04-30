Swisher, Ruby Jean



Swisher, Ruby Jean (Carl), 89 of DeLeon Springs, FL passed away in her residence on April 22, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 7, 1933, the daughter of Walter E. and Anna E. Carl. Ruby retired from Fulmer's Restaurant as a waitress. She was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling. Anyone who knew Ruby, knew she was a free spirit and had no regrets, often saying "I had a good life wanted for nothing and enjoyed life." She was preceded in death by her father and mother Anna E. McLeroy; and son John E. Sinclair. Survivors include her husband Tom Swisher; children Karla (Dewey) Miller, Mark (Judy) Sinclair, Karl (Judy) Sinclair, Julie Cox, and Mikki Adams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 12PM  1PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral will be held at 1PM. Interment to follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



