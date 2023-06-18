Swisher, Patricia Lou



PATRICIA LOU SWISHER (Lougeay), age 81, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born in Dayton on August 13, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Ball) Lougeay. Patti was a graduate of Belmont High School Class of 1960 and retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as a confidential secretary in administration after 30 years of service.



Patti had many adventures over the years from camping, boating and fishing with family and friends, taking the family on a vacation every year, to buying a second home on St. Marys Lake. After the kids left the nest, she and Tom rode Harley Davidson motorcycles all over the country visiting 48 of the 50 states and snowmobiled in Michigan, Canada and Yellowstone. Once they were both completely retired, they bought a third home in Tavares, Florida to get away from the harsh Ohio winters.



Patti was preceded in death by her parents Robert Carson and Ruth Emily (Ball) Lougeay. She is survived by the love of her life and her husband of 60 years, Thomas Howard Swisher, a daughter, Maryann (Larry) Bergman, a son, Bill (Amanda) Swisher, 5 grandchildren: Danielle (Justin) Speers, Allison (Jordan) Woodie, Jacob, J.T. and Kailee Swisher, and 8 great-grandchildren: Parker, Ava, Carter, Connor, Aubree, Mackenzie, Anya and Amia.



The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Lutheran Village for the exquisite care they gave to our mother especially Shelly, Stevie, Jacqueline, Kristen, Dion and Brianna).



Private Funeral Services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home (Kettering Chapel). Donations can be made to the Dayton Chapter of the American Heart Association, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 OR the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Avenue, #117, Dayton, OH 45459.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com