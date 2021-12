SWEET, Thomas T.



THOMAS T. SWEET, 71, of South Vienna, passed away on December 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 15, 1950, the son of the late Roger and Lucile (Tuttle) Sweet. Survivors include one sister, Jane Waite of South Vienna; two brothers, Ronald (Nancy) Sweet of Easton, Maryland, and Stephen (Loretta) Sweet of Xenia, Ohio; five children and ten grandchildren. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Somerford Cemetery.