SWARTZ, Ellis Mae



Age 96 of Beavercreek, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She born May 31, 1924, to the late James and Mary Ella Osborne. She



married Clarence Swartz in 1942. They had 61 years



together before his passing. They had two daughters, Mary Adams and Gertrude Mitchell. Sadly Gertrude (Trudy) passed away in March 2020. Grandson Timmy is in Heaven with them. Ellis is survived by her



daughter Mary, grandchildren Richard (Aimee) Brewer, Chris (Janet) Brewer, Jack (Lynette) Sage and Tammie Sage, great-grandchildren Candice (Adrian) Hawk, Kasey Brewer, Cory Brewer, Brittany (James) Brashears, Kate Brewer, Mike Sexton, Tara Herath, Kristin Sage, and Kylee Sage, as well as many loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Clarence's brother, Bob (Barbara) Swartz, and all her little great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at



1 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd., with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services on



Thursday, June 10.

