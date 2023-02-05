SWAIN, Larry

SWAIN, Jr., Larry "Mann"



Age 36, passed away on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. He was born March 20th, 1986, in Springfield, Ohio, to Larry Swain Sr. and Diane King. He loved to play basketball, Football, and loved to be around family, friends and mainly with his kids. He preceded in death by his son Larry Swain III, his four aunts, one uncle, two grandfathers and one grandmother. Larry "Mann" leaves to cherish his loving fiance Chelsea; his son La'Shawn; 3 beautiful daughters Alaysha, Ariya, and Gracie; his mother Diane King and father Larry R. Swain Sr.; his two wonderful sisters Denise and Saundra Swain and one brother Lamont; 5 beautiful nieces; one handsome nephew; and a host of special cousins, and special friends Jay, Twan, Derek and Carlos and a host of other loving family members and friends. He was a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed. Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Norman C. Bradfield officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service . Interment: Family choice of cemetery. Virtual streaming link available. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

