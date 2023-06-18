Sutton, Linda Reis



Linda R. Sutton, age 82, of Kettering passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023 after long health struggles. She was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky on December 8, 1940 to the late Joseph and Katherine Reis. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Sexton, Bradley Reis, William "Bill" Reis and loving granddaughter, Bridget Sutton. Linda is survived by her son, Tim (Julie) Sutton; 3 great-grandchildren, CJ, Duncan, Teagan; 2 step granddaughters, Michelle, Katie; step great-grandchildren, Faith, Carper, Jameson, Gavin and Mackenzie. Linda moved to Kettering in the summer of 1969. She retired from Shell Oil Company in 1993, after 32 years of service. Linda loved gardening and won Kettering's Pride Awards. She enjoyed animals, especially wild birds. Linda loved jazz and Big Band music. Linda chose to live independently and enjoyed attending and supporting her family's activities. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be privately held by family at a later date.



