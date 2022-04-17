SUTTON, Ida

SUTTON (nee Gaskins), Ida L.



Of Springfield, OH, departed this life peacefully on April 6, 2022, at the age of 93. Ida was receiving the compassionate care of The Woodlands of



Columbus and Promedica



Hospice at the time of her



passing. Her homegoing



arrangements are entrusted to the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home in Springfield. Visitation is Monday, April 18, 2022, from 12–1 p.m. in the funeral home followed by a processional to Rose Hill Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

