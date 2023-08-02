Suttles, Ricky L.



RICKY SUTTLES, 69, of Springfield, gained his angel wings, following a long, hard battle with cancer, peacefully surrounded by his family, whom he loved dearly, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 9, 1953, the son of the late Charles and Betty (Salyer) Suttles. Rick was a devoted husband, father, Papaw, Great Papaw, son and brother. He loved riding his Harley, deer hunting, and Kansas City Chiefs football. His greatest joy was his family and grandchildren, who he loved to aggravate. Rick was a dedicated over the road truck driver and retired from Bryce Hill. Rick's precious memory will be cherished by his junior high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Diane (Hale) Suttles; their children, Valerie Robinson, Barry Suttles Sr. and Dawn Lollis; grandchildren, Chad, Barry Jr., Ayana, Dawnye, Marissa, Brandon, A'Donntae, and Zi'Mear; and great grandchildren, Ca'Miah, Chandlor, Anaya, Chad Jr., and A'Layah. Also surviving is a sister, Darlene (Mike) Cydrus; brother, Marcus "Tony" (Lori) Suttles, special friends, Tom and Kathy Luallen and Rick and Barb Meadows; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; brothers, Gary Sr., Mike, Jeff, and Jimmy; nephew, Gary Jr.; and son-in-law, Andre Robinson. Rick will be sadly missed, however, we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Ozer and the staff at the OSU Head and Neck unit for the great care given to Rick during his cancer battle. Rick's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral