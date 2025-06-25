Sutter, Shannon

Sutter (Hall), Shannon Lee



Shannon Lee (Hall) Sutter, age 55, of Englewood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 19, 2025, at Post Acute Medical Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 12, 1969, to Melody Freeman Hall and Joey Hall in Dayton. Shannon obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wright State University. She was a Teacher at St. Peter School in Huber Heights, along with being an Independent Provider. In her spare time, Shannon enjoyed gardening her vegetables and flowers, and being with her family. She and her husband, Paul are members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. She was a sports fanatic and loved rooting for The Ohio State University, Cincinnati Reds, UD Flyers, and Cleveland Browns. Shannon was very involved in the church with God's Garden and Prayer Group. She loved attending Craft Shows with her mom, Melody. Above all, Shannon was a faithful woman who loved her family. Shannon is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years: Paul R. Sutter; children: David, John Paul, Matthew, & Ryan Sutter; mother: Melody Freeman Hall; father: Joey (Kate) Hall; brother: Shawn (Tracie) MacIntyre Hall; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. A Visitation for family and friends will take place from 5:00  7:00 pm on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH 45322). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, on Friday, June 27, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322) with Fr. Tony Fortman, C.PP.S presiding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



