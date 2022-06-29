SUTHERLY, Ellen

SUTHERLY (Neff), Ellen Hutchins



Age 82, passed away on June 25, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. She was born on October 22, 1939, to the late Boyton and Betty Neff in Springfield, OH. Ellen took great pride in making and keeping a nice home and loved having gatherings at her home. She enjoyed inviting family and friends over to her home for dinners and holidays. Ellen made the best potato salad and was always requested for any events that involved food.



Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Glen Sutherly and beloved dog and companion Simon. She is survived by her sister Mary (Bill) Boyfel of Springfield, Ohio; daughters Julie Black of Nashville, Tennessee, and Sherry (Tom) Sholl of Plain City, Ohio. Ellen is also survived by her grandchildren who she loved dearly; Christopher Black, Brandon Black, Luke Sholl and Taylor Sholl; great-grandchildren Chloe and Maddox Black.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 4-6pm at SCHOEDINGER Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Drive, Dublin, Ohio 43017 and on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 11 am to 11:30 am at Rose Hill Cemetery, 4781 S. Charleston Clifton Rd., Springfield, OH 45502 with a committal service to follow.



Please make donations in Ellen's name to Clark County Dog Shelter or American Parkinson's Disease Association.

