SUTHERLY, CHERYL

SUTHERLY (Mills),



Cheryl A.



Cheryl A. (Mills) Sutherly, 82 of Sidney passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on August 6, 1938, to the late Lee and Fern (Brown) Mills in Christiansburg, Ohio.



On April 11, 1958, Cheryl married Carl Sutherly who recently passed on October 19, 2020. We have comfort in knowing that these two have been reunited after years of separation due to an unforgiving disease.



Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Mills.



Surviving are a sister, Marilyn Heitzman (Nolan, dec.), two sons, Bryon (Linda) Sutherly of Liberty Township, OH, and Brett (Lynn) Sutherly of Sidney, seven granddaughters, Casey (Brad) Purnhagen, Taren (Ryan) Hall, Ashley (Brad) Collins, Myranda (Kyle) Shipley, Kendall (Garret) Lotz, Alaina (Brandon) Norbeck, and Arielle (Rob) Thompson and two stepgrandsons, Craig (Courtney) Henman and Brad (Erica) Henman; 13 great-grandchildren, Tommy & Penny Purnhagen, Vanessa Schaub, Sydney & Oliver Collins, Kaylee & Kinsley Shipley, Emma & Grant Lotz, Harper & Kenneth Norbeck, Zoey & Hannah Thompson, and great-stepgrandson, Barrett Henman.



Cheryl graduated from Christiansburg Jackson High School, where she met and fell in love with her husband and soulmate, Carl. After high school she worked as a secretary at Hobart Manufacturing in Troy for several years before moving to Springfield and beginning work at Mercy Hospital and supporting Carl in starting Sutherly Construction in 1966, and BRELL Corp. Builders in 1974.



In 1989, Cheryl & Carl relocated to Indianapolis, and she began a career with Carmel Rehab Center until she retired.



The Sutherlys retired to Troy, Ohio, in 1994 and moved to Dorothy Love Retirement Community in 2014.



A hard worker from the beginning, Cheryl started a paper route with her sister Marilyn at the age of 8. Most summers, she and Marilyn would can and freeze fruits and vegetables, often sharing with neighbors and friends. Cheryl never met a stranger and lived God's work through countless selfless acts. She could often be found shoveling her neighbor's driveway during a snowstorm or making dinners for members of the church. Cheryl enjoyed baking and happily made dozens of her famous ginger cookies and hard tack candy for family, neighbors, and church family. It would not be unusual for Carl and Cheryl to bake and share 60-70 dozen cookies around the Christmas season.



Cheryl was lovingly devoted to her seven granddaughters and thoroughly enjoyed sharing her passion for sewing by helping them make doll clothes and blankets, even helping with 4H projects. She spent countless hours bent over a cookbook, patiently and gently instructing her active granddaughters. She even took the time to share her secret recipe for homemade noodles.



Cheryl will be remembered for her unconditional love and her ethic of service and selflessness.



In keeping with her generous nature, Cheryl has donated her remains to the Boonshoft Anatomical Gift Program at the Wright State University School of Medicine.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Cheryl and Carl's life will be held at a later date.



The Family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff of Ohio Living/Dorothy Love and Dr. Matthew Vasko for the compassionate care they have provided to Carl and Cheryl for the past 6 years.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to continue the search for a cure of this dreadful disease and to Ohio Living / Dorothy Love Nursing Department for their wonderful care of those afflicted.



Private condolences may be expressed to the family at bsutherly@nktelco.net and bdsutherly@gmail.com.

