SUTHERLY, Carl V.



Carl V. Sutherly, 81 of Sidney, passed away Monday evening, October 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with



Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on March 24, 1939, to the late Ralph and Corma (May) Sutherly in Christiansburg, Ohio.



On April 11, 1958, Carl married Cheryl (Mills) Sutherly who



survives.



Also surviving is a sister, Cheryl Dixon of Springfield, Missouri, two sons, Bryon (Linda) Sutherly of West Chester, OH, and Brett (Lynn) Sutherly of Sidney, seven Granddaughters, Casey (Brad) Purnhagen, Taren (Ryan) Hall, Ashley (Brad) Collins, Myranda (Kyle) Shipley, Kendall (Garret) Lotz, Alaina



(Brandon) Norbeck, and Arielle (Rob) Thompson and two step Grandsons, Craig (Courtney) Henman and Brad (Erica) Henman. 13 great-grandchildren, Tommy & Penny Purnhagen, Vanessa Schaub, Sydney and Oliver Collins, Kaylee and Kinsley Shipley, Emma and Grant Lotz, Harper and Kenneth Norbeck, Zoey and Hannah Thompson and a great-step-grandson,



Barrett Henman.



Carl graduated from Christiansburg Jackson High School and worked as a Carpenter and Construction Superintendent until he started Sutherly Construction in 1966, and BRELL Corp. Builders in 1974 with his late brother, Glenn Sutherly.



In 1989, Carl and Cheryl relocated to Indianapolis to begin a career with Wurster Construction Company where he spent 15 years.



Carl & Cheryl retired to Troy, Ohio, in 1994 and moved to Dorothy Love Retirement Community in 2014.



Carl was an avid woodworker who spent numerous hours crafting doll cradles, benches, serving trays, trivets and numerous other special items for his granddaughters, family



members and friends.



Carl served as a Deacon and Elder of First Christian Church in Springfield and served on the Board of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Ohio Valley Chapter.



Carl was always generous with his talents and time, and that continues with the donation of his remains to the Boonshoft Anatomical Gift Program at the Wright State University School of Medicine.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to continue the search for a cure of this dreadful disease and to Ohio Living /



Dorothy Love Nursing Department for their wonderful care of those afflicted.



Private condolences may be expressed to the family at bsutherly@nktelco.net and bdsutherly@gmail.com.

