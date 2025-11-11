Susie Roberts

Roberts, Susie W.



Susie W. Roberts, age 102, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 6, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of faith, family, and community service.



Viewing will be held on Friday, November 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at HH Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony at 5:30 p.m.



Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 15, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., with a memorial service for the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary at 9:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass begins 10:00 a.m. Officiated by Father Terry Meehan.



To continue Susie's legacy as a dedicated teacher and her lifelong commitment to uplifting the Dayton community she called home for nearly eight decades, donations can be directed to St. Benedict the Moor Catholic School, 138 Gramont Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417 or the Greater Edgemont Community Coalition, 919 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton, OH 45417.



H.H. Roberts Mortuary



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com