Susan Stute

Stute (Stewart), Susan Louise



Susan Louise Stewart Stute (April 7, 1959 – Dec. 13, 2025)-Prior to the birth of her twins, Noel and Nina, in 1996, Sue was an accomplished award-winning copy editor and page designer at the Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News. Upon her union with Michael Stute (husband), Sue assisted with building and running two successful family businesses while raising the twins. After a well-earned early retirement, Sue began pursuing higher education full-time, which resulted in her working with the University of Dayton Women's Center and the Women's and Gender Studies program. Here, she was responsible for interviewing, sourcing and writing the entirety of the 2021 Women of UD campaign – a tremendous undertaking. Her work and dedication to this mission will forever be preserved in the archives of the National Women's History Museum. Sue was the first in her family to go to college. After attending Ascension Catholic and Archbishop Carroll High School, Sue received her undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in Journalism, two master's degrees from Wright State University (one in economics, one in Women's Studies), and had nearly completed her PhD at the time of her death. Her doctoral research investigated gender disparities in patent law, with specific interest in Judy Reed – the first African American woman to receive a United States patent. Sue was also in the process of writing a book on Judy Reed at the time of her death. Sue was born in Pittsburgh to Paul and Vera Stewart on April 7th, 1959, and was the first of six children (Tom, Don, Pat, Scott, and Paula). Sue was instrumental to the care and wellbeing of her siblings and prioritized their well-being above her own to her final days. Sue was a loving aunt to an army of nieces and nephews on her side (Lauren, James, Drew, Joel, Mallory, Emily, Paul, Nicholas, and Matthew) and her husband's side (Logan, Austin, Mary, Tate, Nicole, Rachel, Lydia, and Brock). She never forgot a birthday. As her nieces and nephews grew up and married, her love and intentionality extended to their respective spouses and children. Sue ran marathons, even while pregnant with the twins. She loved to read, write, and sing along to every Jimmy Buffet song ever written. She knew the entire score of Hamilton, an American Musical. She was a devout Ohio State fan, and was lucky enough to attend the 2015 Sugar Bowl, where the Buckeyes beat Alabama (Ezekiel Elliott ran 85 yards through the heart of south). She also went to the Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas where the Buckeyes claimed the College Football National Championship title. Sue was also a devout Bengals fan. Sue was not one to mention accomplishments and accolades. To hear her tell it, her life's work was raising her twins with Mike. She sacrificed everything she had to give her children every benefit in life. Their dreams became her dreams – no matter what they were. Whether it was figure skating, graduate school, racing cars, or building concrete mixers. For this, we are eternally grateful. Mom, we are not just thinking about you, we are living about you. Sue died when her car was rear-ended while stopped at a red light on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 13. She was coming home from helping her parents. Sue is survived by her parents, Paul A. and Vera Henke Stewart of Kettering; her husband Michael Theodore Stute of Oakwood; her mother in-law, Rebecca Stute; her twins, Noel Michael Stute (wife: Noelle Olivarez) and Nina Lawrene Stute (fiancé: Matt McDonough); her siblings Tom (Cheryl) Stewart, Don (Teri) Stewart, Pat (Suzie) Stewart, Scott (Tina) Stewart, and Paula (Dave) Wilkins, all of Dayton. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Nick (Kathi) Stute, John (Carrie) Stute, and Dan (Stephanie) Stute, and nieces and nephews Emily (Austin and child Owen), Paul, Drew, Joel, Mallory, Lauren (Josh and children Addyson and Olivia), James (Christina and child Hayley), Nicholas, Mathew, Logan, Austin (Sybil and baby Banks), Mary, Tate, Nicole (Charles), Rachel, Molly, Lydia and Brock. Sue leaves behind countless family members and friends. For all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her: Let us take all the love we have for her and give it freely to all who we encounter. It would make her happy and proud. A private Memorial Mass was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you kindly donate to: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center or to St. Vincent de Paul. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



View the obituary on Legacy.com