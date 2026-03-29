Susan Craig

Craig, Susan Hochwalt



Susan Hochwalt Craig, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on December 26, 1937, Susan lived a long and meaningful life rooted in love, family, and quiet strength. She was known for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering devotion to those she loved. Susan brought warmth and grace into every room, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was the beloved wife of Michael William Craig, with whom she shared a lifetime of love, partnership, and cherished memories. After meeting at the University of Dayton they were inseparable, celebrating 65 years of marriage in 2025. Susan taught elementary school while Mike completed his medical training. They moved from Philadelphia to Sacramento to Ann Arbor, finally settling back in Dayton. Together, they built a family grounded in care and support. Susan was a devoted mother to her three children: Lisa (Ted Neild), Michael (Susan Thomas), and Matthew (Rebecca Allen). Her family was her greatest joy, and she took pride in watching them grow and thrive. She offered constant encouragement, wisdom, and unconditional love, leaving a lasting impact on their lives. She was the adored "Mimi" to her grandchildren Owen (Brianna Andress), Will, and Alice Neild, and Phoebe and Justin Craig. Her grandchildren brought her immense happiness, and they treasured the time they spent with her. Together Susan and Mike enjoyed Leland Summers, Michigan Football, and Dayton Flyers Basketball. They were active in the Dayton community which created rich, lifelong friendships. They enjoyed socializing with these friends, playing bridge and traveling together, oftentimes abroad. When Susan wasn't actively volunteering her time, favorite pastimes were knitting, needlepoint, and gardening. Her family fondly remembers her working crossword puzzles and baking favorites, like "Mimi's Coffee Cake." Susan's legacy is one of compassion, faith, and deep familial love. She will be remembered for her steady presence, her nurturing nature, her quiet generosity, and her smart, subtle sense of humor. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Helene (McManamy) and Justin Hochwalt, and her brother, Robert Hochwalt. Services will be private with a committal at Calvary Cemetery. Those who wish might consider a memorial donation to St Vincent de Paul Dayton (www.stvincentdayton.org) or Leelanau Conservancy (www.leelanauconservancy.org) in Susan's memory. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON is serving the family. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



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