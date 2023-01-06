journal-news logo
SUNBERG, Samuel

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SUNBERG, Samuel M. "Sam"

Age 75, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on January 3, 2023, at University Hospital in Cincinnati surrounded by his family. He was born on January 8, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of William and Jeanette (Janos) Sunberg. He is survived by two children, Jim Sunberg and Stephanie (Chris) Martinkovic; his grandchildren, Heather (Gabe) Ballard, Destiny (fiancé, Austin) Sunberg, Hunter Sunberg, and Madison Martinkovic; great-granddaughter, Hadlee; two siblings; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Steven Sunberg; and one sister, Sharon (Bob) Piper. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. with burial following at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Antique Car Club of Butler County, PO Box 237, Hamilton, OH 45012. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

